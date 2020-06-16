Lauderdale County distributes masks to places of worship; COVID-19 total at 816

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Tuesday, for a total of 816 cases and 75 total deaths.
Of the confirmed cases in the county, 181 were in long-term care facilities and 48 people who died were residents of long-term care facilities, records show.
The Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency is distributing free masks to places of worship located in the county, according to LEMA Director Odie Barrett.
Those interested in receiving masks should email lema@lauderdalecounty.org with the name, location and size of the congregation.
Places of worship within the city of Meridian should contact city hall, Barrett said.
In Tuesday's COVID-19 update, the health department reported 166 cases and 21 deaths in Clarke County, 170 cases and 12 deaths in Kemper County, 895 cases and 54 deaths in Neshoba County and 324 cases and seven deaths in Newton County.
MSDH confirmed 353 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Tuesday, for a total of 20,152 and 20 additional deaths, for a total of 915 deaths statewide.
Twenty-two of the new cases reported were among Mississippi residents in long-term care facilities and there are 80 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities in the state, MSDH said.
As of Monday, 451 Mississippians were hospitalized with COVID-19, 160 were receiving intensive care and 98 were on ventilators, records show.
As of Sunday, 15,323 Mississippians were presumed recovered from COVID-19, according to state data.
