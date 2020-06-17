Lauderdale County deputies shoot, kill armed man during domestic dispute

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department deputies fatally shot a man after he shot at them during a domestic dispute Tuesday night, authorities said.
The man, identified as Keith William Brunelle, 48, was killed after four deputies responded around 11:15 p.m. to a home on the 1200 block of Richardson Road in Collinsville, said Sheriff Billy Sollie.
A woman reported that Brunelle was shooting at her as she was trying the leave the home, Sollie said.
Lt. Kris Cokel, Sgt. Chris McFarland, Cpl. Tim Dearman and Deputy Dylan Peden took the call.
Cokel parked in the driveway before the other three deputies followed, and when they approached the home, Brunelle came out and began shooting at them with a shotgun, Sollie said.
The deputies asked Brunelle to drop his weapon, but after he refused, the deputies returned fire and fatally wounded Brunelle, the sheriff said.
The deputies were not injured in the shooting, Sollie said.
The woman, who Sollie said was in a relationship with Brunelle, was also unharmed.
Sollie said there is a protocol involving the use of deadly force.
"When someone is displaying and discharging a weapon, deputies have the authorization to use what force is necessary to protect themselves and others,” he said.
The firearms used in the shooting and video of the incident were handed over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Sollie said.
The MBI investigates all officer-involved shootings in the state.
The deputies, all veterans of the department, were placed on administrative leave, Sollie said.
The sheriff’s department’s last officer-involved shooting was on Aug. 4, 2017, when a deputy fatally shot a man during a disturbance on Fred Haguewood Road.
The man raised his gun and threatened the deputy, prompting the deputy to fire his weapon in self-defense, Sollie said at the time.
On Nov. 5, 2017, a Meridian Police Department officer shot and killed a man during a shootout on the 3600 block of Poplar Springs Drive.
Results of those investigations conducted by the MBI were not immediately available Wednesday afternoon.
