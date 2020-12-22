Four people were found dead after Lauderdale County deputies responded to welfare checks at two different homes Tuesday afternoon.
The bodies of a man and two women were found inside a home on Jeffery Acres Road around 1 p.m., said Ward Calhoun, chief deputy of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
Another body of a woman was found in a home on Hwy. 19 South in the Vimville area, he said.
Calhoun said deputies were called after the individuals didn't show up for work.
Investigators believe the incidents, which are being treated as homicides, are connected, Calhoun said.
A possible suspect in the case died of a self-inflicted gunshot after leading law enforcement agencies on a pursuit through Lamar County, he said.
The identities of the four victims and the possible suspect were not immediately released.
