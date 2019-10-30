Lauderdale County candidate forum cancelled

A memorial service for Ferris Donald Sumrall will be held at a later date. Mr. Sumrall, 89, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at his residence. Stephens Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements. Visit www.stephensfunerals.com.
Memorial services will be Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 11 a.m., at New Independent Life Missionary Baptist Church with Berry and Gardner in charge. Ms. Curry, 20, of Huntsville, Ala., died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Augusta, Ga.
Services: Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Greater Outreach Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
QUITMAN - Rev. John Henry Edwards, 83, of Meridian, Miss., passed away Oct. 27, 2019, at Anderson Regional Medical Center. He was born Oct. 29, 1935, to Bob and Mamie (Falls) Edwards in San Angelo, Texas. He served in the United States Army. He served as a minister for over 50 years at Rolli…
