The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is investigating an early Thursday morning shooting.
Deputies responded to a disturbance on Mini Farm Road around 5:30 a.m., said Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
When the deputies arrived, the two people involved in the disturbance had left the scene, but an hour later, deputies were called back when those people returned.
The second time they went to the scene, deputies found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital.
Calhoun said three possible suspects are in custody, but no one has been charged.
The case is being investigated and Calhoun said more information will be released later.
