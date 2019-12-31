Lauderdale County authorities arrest shooting suspect

Lauderdale County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting into a car and residence over the weekend.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Gregory Lashawn Pruitt,19, was sought for shooting into a vehicle and residence on Jeffery Acres Road in Lauderdale County around 2 p.m. Saturday.
Pruitt, who was taken into custody on Monday, is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility with no bond.
Calhoun said Pruitt has no bond because he was out on a $50,000 bond from the Meridian Police department for shooting into a dwelling on Aug. 27, 2019.
