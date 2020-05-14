The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote Monday on modifications to the county's new animal shelter, currently under construction in Marion.
County Administrator Chris Lafferty estimated the changes could cost approximately $14,000.
Officials broke ground on the center behind Marion Town Hall in October after approving a construction contract with Cooper Concrete Construction, LLC.
The project contract total is $596,000, according to county leaders.
In a county work session Thursday, Animal Control Director Rocky Rockette said the shelter would need to replace material on one of the walls of an animal housing area with cinder blocks to allow power washing.
Among other possible changes, Rockette said a drain would need to be installed in one of the shelter's rooms.
The project engineer is expected to meet with the board Monday.
The new space is expected to hold 50 cages and 27 runs, with additional spacing to set up wire cages if necessary.
The board also plans to vote Monday on an emergency purchase of glass partitions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for various county facilities at a cost of approximately $5,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.