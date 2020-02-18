In its 3:38 p.m. update, the National Weather Service added Kemper, Neshoba and Newton counties to its flood watch list, joining Lauderdale County and other Central Mississippi Counties.
The watch is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Heavy rain is expected to continue through Wednesday night.
----
Posted at 5:51: a.m.:
The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a flash flood watch for Lauderdale County until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts in a short amount of time is likely, according to the weather service. Ongoing river flooding may be worsened.
A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.
The threat for Lauderdale County is considered elevated.
The heaviest rainfall is anticipated from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Rain is in the forecast through Thursday.
