Families and friends gathered in the theater at the MSU Riley Center Friday afternoon to recognize the hard work and dedication shown by the 2023 graduates of Lamar School. In total, more than three dozen students participated in the commencement exercises and received their diplomas.
Lamar graduates walk in Friday commencement
Thomas Howard
