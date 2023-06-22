Tickets are on sale Friday for indie rock band Lake Street Dive, slated to perform at the Mississippi State University Riley Center on Nov. 3 as part of the band’s 2023 Gather Round Sounds Tour.
The semi-acoustic tour will hit 18 cities and feature fan favorites, deep cuts and new material all presented in a relaxed, easy going, living-room-style setting. Lake Street Dive’s sound is uniquely soulful and infused with rock and roll.
Elevating the group to the top of the indie rock scene, the band’s hit single "Good Kisser" claimed a top five Americana radio spot in 2018. The group has performed at Newport Folk Festival, Telluride Bluegrass Festival and Toronto Jazz Festival and shared the stage with acts like Brandi Carlile and Sheryl Crow.
“We are pleased to bring Lake Street Dive to the MSU Riley Center stage, putting Meridian among larger markets like Charleston, South Carolina, and Dallas, Texas, to feature this highly sought-after group,” Dr. Terry Dale Cruse, associate vice president and head of Mississippi State University-Meridian Campus, said in a news release announcing the performance.
“This show is sure to please our tried-and-true audiences while attracting new patrons and fans from across the state and region,” he said. “Our historic theater with its unmatched acoustics provides the perfect setting to experience these artists perform at the top of their game.”
Tickets for the MSU-Riley Center performance are available for purchase online and through the box office beginning Friday. Show and ticket information is available at msurileycenter.com/shows/lake-street-dive/. Pre-sale for season ticket holders and Friends of the Lady members began Wednesday.
Rising singer-songwriter Monica Martin will be performing with the group as part of the tour. She is featured on the band’s version of the Elvis Presley classic, “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” released in celebration of the summer solstice and tour announcement.
In the release, the MSU-Riley Center offered special thanks to The Riley Foundation for grant funds that make shows by high-performing artists such as Lake Street Dive possible.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit msurileycenter.com or call 601.696.2200.
