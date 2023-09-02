It’s Labor Day weekend and a lot of families will be trying to cram in those final days at the beach or partake in some outdoor fun before they bid goodbye to summer for the year.
Traditionally observed on the first Monday in September, Labor Day recognizes the contributions and achievements of American workers. The national observance was created by the labor movement in the late 19th century and became a federal holiday in 1894.
Today, many families use Labor Day to celebrate one last summer hurrah since they have a long weekend to do so.
Both the Lauderdale County School District and Meridian Public School District will both be closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day, as will Lamar School and Russell Christian Academy. Classes at all campuses will resume on Tuesday.
St. Patrick School will be closed Monday for the holiday and on Tuesday for a professional development day, so students will return to class on Wednesday.
College students, too, will get the chance to sleep la little later on Monday morning with Meridian Community College and the Mississippi State University Meridian Campus both closed. Classes will resume on Tuesday.
Planning to buy a car tag or pay your water bill on Monday? Not so fast because all non-essential city, county, state and federal offices will be closed, along with all Lauderdale County courts.
The good news, at least for residents, is that garbage pickup in both the city and county will run regular routes as scheduled on Monday.
Most grocery stores, department stores and restaurants will be open on Labor Day but may have shortened hours, so it is advisable to check before you go.
Needing to mail a package on Monday? You will not be able to do so. Post offices will be closed, and the U.S. Postal Service will not have mail or delivery service that day. UPS and Fed Ex also will not have pickup or delivery service on Labor Day.
If you are planning to run by the bank to pick up some cash, then be prepared that most banks and financial markets will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. However, ATMs will be open and mobile banking apps will be available for customers to use online.
For those who use the library and its services, the Meridian and Lauderdale County Public Library will be closed Saturday and Monday as part of the long Labor Day weekend.
Also, many local medical clinics will be closed on Monday for the holiday, but emergency care is always available at local hospitals. Most area pharmacies also will be open on Monday, but may have modified hours.
