Young children joined first responders, car enthusiasts and heavy machine operators at Highland Park on Saturday as Meridian Parks and Recreation held its annual Touch-A-Truck event.
The yearly event gives kids a hands on introduction to some of the largest machines they may encounter in their communities. This year’s event featured classic cars, motorcycles, an excavator and bulldozer, a firetruck, police car, ambulance and more.
In addition to playing with lights and sirens, children were able to help drive an excavator, explore the inside of an ambulance and take pictures with Smokey Bear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.