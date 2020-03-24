Josh Herrington named Northeast Lauderdale High principal

Northeast Lauderdale High School has a new principal after Sammy Sullivan resigned from the position.
Josh Herrington was named the school’s new leader during a board of trustees meeting Tuesday night.
Herrington, 32, has worked for the Meridian Public School District for eight years, the last three as an assistant principal at Meridian High School. He also taught history and social studies and coached the boy's soccer team.
“It’s a honor and a privilege to be able to come and serve the Lauderdale County School district,” Herrington said. “I’m excited to hit the ground running. There’s so many good things going at Northeast High School.”
“It’s a homecoming for me,” added Herrington, a 2005 West Lauderdale graduate.
“I want people to know my commitment to Northeast High School,” he said. “When I commit to do something, I commit to be there for an extended period of time.”
Sullivan, who was in his first year as principal at Northeast, resigned in February, according to Superintendent John-Mark Cain.
Cain said he couldn’t comment on the resignation because it was a personnel matter.
