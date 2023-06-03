MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Waste Pro is pleased to welcome Jon Snyder to the role of Divisional Vice President of its Tri-State region.
Jon is a 24-year industry veteran who began his career as a driver and quickly rose through the ranks including leadership roles such as operations supervisor, operations manager, and, most recently, for the last 7 years as general manager for the state of Wisconsin for a major corporation. Snyder prides himself on maintaining a strong team culture and brings to the position a continued focus on safety, people and customers.
Throughout his time in solid waste management, Snyder has implemented multiple strategic operating plans and tactical initiatives within his service areas, including safety operations campaigns, enhancing customer experience, improving efficiency and maximizing profitability. He is looking forward to working with local area management to drive commercial, industrial, residential and municipal sales efforts, achieving and exceeding growth objectives, while optimizing profitability.
As the Tri-State Divisional Vice President, Snyder will lead Waste Pro’s operations in Tennessee, Arkansas and parts of Mississippi, as well as two landfills in Star Landing/ Lake Cormorant and Desoto/Olive Branch, both in Mississippi. The Tri-State Region has 430 employees who operate more than 200 trucks providing service to over 115,000 residential and commercial customers.
“We are thrilled to welcome an accomplished solid waste veteran like Jon to oversee operations in our Tri-State region. There is a lot to be done, and I know Jon is already rolling up his sleeves and getting to work. I look forward to him leading by example with a focus on people, equipment and safety,” said Keith Banasiak, chief operating officer and senior vice president.
About Waste Pro USA
Waste Pro USA Inc. is one of the country’s fastest-growing, privately-owned waste collection, recycling, processing and disposal companies, operating in 10 Southeastern states. Waste Pro, with revenues projected to exceed $1.1 billion in 2023, serves more than two million residential and 100,000 commercial customers from more than 90 operating locations. Waste Pro is headquartered in Longwood, Florida, and maintains approximately 300 exclusive municipal contracts and franchises.
