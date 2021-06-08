Jimmie Smith will be the next mayor of Meridian after winning the general election on Tuesday.
“It’s a good feeling,” Smith told The Meridian Star. “I’m ready to go to work for the citizens of Meridian and do the best I can do for them.”
Smith, the Democratic candidate, garnered 3,394 votes, or 62.7% of the vote. Current Ward 5 council member Weston Lindemann, an Independent, won 1,930 votes, or 35.6% of the vote, and Republican Robert Ray won 93 votes, or 1.7% of the vote.
In April, Smith defeated incumbent Mayor Percy Bland in the runoff for the Democratic primary. This is not Smith’s first mayoral race — he had an unsuccessful bid for mayor in 2005.
Smith said public safety, city streets, economic development and the school system are areas that he will focus on as mayor.
Born in Chicago, Smith moved to Meridian as a teenager and has spent all of his adult life in the Queen City. When he first arrived in Meridian, he worked at Anderson Regional Medical Center and Rush Health Systems.
He then joined Meridian Police Department, where he had stints in the patrol division, the detective division and the SWAT Team. He then served Lauderdale County as a supervisor. Smith went on to work for a bonding company called Government Consultants before retiring a few years ago.
Smith and his family and friends learned the election results at a watch party at the Holiday Inn in Meridian. His grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son and daughter were in attendance.
“That in itself is fantastic — for our family to be here and enjoy this moment,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.