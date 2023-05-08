University of Mississippi sociology instructor Scott Barretta and Burgin Mathews, founding director of the nonprofit Southern Music Research Center, will present a symposium titled, "Exploring the Regional Legacy of Jimmie Rodgers," tonight at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience (The MAX) as part of the week-long Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival.
The free history symposium is open to the public and will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at The MAX. The presentation will also feature a performance by Britt Gully.
Barretta, a writer for the Mississippi Blues Trail, is also the host of Highway 61 on Mississippi Public Broadcasting. He has contributed to multiple books and was a co-producer of the documentary "Shake ‘Em on Down" about Mississippi Fred McDowell. In 2016 he received a Mississippi Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts.
In his presentation, "Interpreting Jimmie Rodgers on the Mississippi Blues and Country Music Trails," he will address how Rodgers was singular as a white artist in terms of his incorporation of the blues traditions and how he influenced contemporary African American blues musicians in Mississippi and elsewhere. The talk will feature musical clips and snippets from interviews that demonstrate his influence on artists including the Mississippi Sheiks, Mississippi John Hurt, Tommy Johnson and Howlin’ Wolf, among others.
In his presentation, Mathews will provide a virtual tour of the Southern Music Research Center Digital Archive, a new online repository of photos, interviews and recordings from a diversity of music traditions and communities across the American South. Materials to be discussed include oral history interviews with early country music pioneers, "hillbilly" songbooks, and a photo series exploring the interplay of country music and Alabama politics.
Mathews is a writer and host of the weekly radio show "The Lost Child" on Birmingham Mountain Radio. His second book, "Magic City: How the Birmingham Jazz Tradition Shaped the Sound of America" is due from the University of Alabama Press this fall.
