Jimmie Rodgers Fest marks milestone

Musicians, fans and revelers celebrate milestone this year as the Jimmie Rodgers Festival marked its 70th anniversary in downtown Meridian.

The 2023 event featured more than 150 musicians throughout nine days of Blues, Country, Americana, Rock and other genres celebrating the love of music and eclectic spirit the festival’s namesake. More than 8,000 people from 15 states came to Meridian to be a part of the fun.

“Nothing compares to the excitement that the annual Festival brings to the City of Meridian and being able to watch the sea of smiling faces during each performance” said Dr. Lee Thornton, Jimmie Rodgers Foundation Board President. “It was a successful event that brought in over 150 amazing musicians to play on our local stages.”

At 70, the Jimmie Rodgers Festival is now the longest running music festival in the United States and shows no signs of slowing down. From the May 6 Bud and Boilin’ annual crawfish boil, which serves as a kick off event for the festival, to the final note on the last day, the 2023 festival brought energy and fun for both Meridian residents and visitors alike.

Jimmie Rodgers Foundation Executive Director Leslie Lee said the foundation was grateful for the support the festival had received from the community.

“The overwhelming support from the community and sponsors for the festival is so important to our continued success, and we as a foundation are grateful to everyone that partnered with us to make 2023 another successful year,” she said.

Sponsors for 2023 include: Mac Haik, Paul & Sherry Broadhead Foundation, Mitchell Distributing, McGinnis Lumber, The Riley Foundation, A & B Electric, Pearl River Resort, Yates Construction, Cathead Distillery, Citizens National Bank, Southern Pipe & Supply, Meridian Coca-Cola, First Mississippi Federal Credit Union, Anne & Duncan Chalk, Scott Hudson, Digio Strategies, Randy Reeves, Bo Harrala Autoplex, Structural Steel, Waters International Trucking, McLaine Plumbing, BMW of Meridian, The Rodgers Boys of Texas, Mississippi Power, LPK Architects, Bill & Christine Barham, The County Line Podcast, Supertalk MS, Threefoot Brewery, Sequel, DC Guitars, Meridian Plastic Surgery, Total Pain Care, Magnolia Steel, Mississippi Humanities Council, Visit Mississippi, City of Meridian and Visit Meridian

The Jimmie Rodgers Foundation and Festival is a non-profit organization that preserves the life and legacy of the Father of Country Music, Jimmie Rodgers. The last year has been very busy revitalizing and re-imagining the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation, Museum and the 2023 Festival.

In the last year, the Foundation has added an education department to the Museum that is free to all K-12 students and teachers, launched a national podcast celebrating Meridian and the legacy of Jimmie Rodgers, instituted the annual Singing Brakeman Century Ride, hosted music showcases around Mississippi marketing the festival and museum, gifted the City of Meridian a spectacular Jimmie Rodgers Mural landmark and kicked off a fully successful nine-day music festival.