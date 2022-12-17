Authorities are asking for the public's help in determining what happened to 68-year-old Sterling Emanuel Jones.
On Oct. 25, 2021, Jones was reported missing by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Birmingham, Alabama.
According to a news release, Jones was reportedly driven by someone to a casino near Philadelphia, Miss. He has not been seen since.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has upgraded the case from a missing persons case to a homicide investigation.
Investigators are focusing on Neshoba County near the casino and on Scooba in Kemper County.
Anyone with information in the case should call (855)-485-8477(TIPS) or Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at (205)-254-7777.
