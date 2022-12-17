Jones

Authorities are asking for the public's help in determining what happened to 68-year-old Sterling Emanuel Jones.

On Oct. 25, 2021, Jones was reported missing by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Birmingham, Alabama.

According to a news release, Jones was reportedly driven by someone to a casino near Philadelphia, Miss. He has not been seen since.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has upgraded the case from a missing persons case to a homicide investigation.

Investigators are focusing on Neshoba County near the casino and on Scooba in Kemper County.

Anyone with information in the case should call (855)-485-8477(TIPS) or Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at (205)-254-7777.

