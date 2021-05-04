The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found Tuesday morning in the Russell community.
LCSD Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said deputies responded to a call around 11:20 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle on Harper Road.
While deputies were responding to the call, they were notified that a man’s body was found in the driveway of his home.
Deputies later found the body of the man’s wife in that home, he said. Both the man and the woman had been shot to death, Calhoun said.
The victims’ identities were not immediately released.
