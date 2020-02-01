A man was killed when he fell from a tree stand while hunting in rural Lauderdale County, authorities said.
The man's body was found near Buntin Gunn Road in the northern part of county, said Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
"Deputies responded to a location in the woods on Buntin Gunn Road after a man had not come home from hunting the day before, on Thursday,” Calhoun said.
The man's identity was not immediately released.
The case was handed over to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks for further investigation, according to Calhoun.
Hunter safety
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service offers these tips on tree stand safety:
- Check stands (including straps and chains) every season and also before each use for signs of wear, fatigue, cracks, loose or missing nuts or bolts and replace as necessary.
- Practice at ground level with your treestand and harness with another person present before the hunt.
- Learn how to properly use your harness with a suspension release device.
- Select a healthy, straight tree that is the right size for your stand.
- Avoid using climbing stands on smooth barked trees, especially during icy or wet conditions.
- Clear debris from the base of the tree to minimize injury from a fall and to ensure a safe base if using a ladder stand.
- Always raise and lower your firearm, bow or other equipment with a haul line.
- Practice the 3 R’s: recover, relief and rescue. Attempt to recover and return to your stand. If this is not possible, exercise your legs by pushing against the tree, using another form of motion or your suspension relief device until help arrives.
