When West Lauderdale Elementary School invited grandparents to come eat breakfast with the school’s youngest students on Friday, administrators received an overwhelming response.
Cathy Clearman was one of hundreds of grandparents who turned out for a Grandparents Day breakfast at the elementary school and enjoyed spending time with her great-grandson Jaxon Raymond.
“He was excited to see me walk in the door,” she said of Jaxon, a kindergartener. “For the pre-K and kindergarten, I think it is very exciting for them when they have someone visit them at school.”
Because Sunday is National Grandparents Day in the United States, West Lauderdale Elementary wanted to do something to recognize and honor students’ grandparents, said Principal Tory Shirley.
“We have a lot of children here that their grandparents are extremely involved in their lives. The students do homework with them. They go home to them,” she said. “So, we just wanted to take some time to recognize our grandparents, to thank them and to give them an opportunity to come celebrate their children at school.”
“In a lot of these children’s eyes, the grandparents are as important as the parent,” Shirley said.
This was the first year for West Lauderdale Elementary to host a Grandparents Day breakfast for its younger students, and Shirley said the school was excited for the response it received. More than 500 grandparents of students in pre-K through first grade signed up to attend the breakfast. The line of grandparents to get into the building extended out the front door and down the sidewalk.
“We did not set a limit because we have that many grandparents who are involved, but we have some students who have six or seven grandparents coming,” she said.
Being the first year, Shirley said they learned several things that will help next year’s event flow a little faster.
“We are real excited that they are showing up,” she said. “Everybody has been so patient and smiling. I think they are just glad to fellowship with their grandchildren.”
Nancy Rush said she enjoyed the breakfast with her two granddaughters, Mabry and Ava Rush, who are both in kindergarten.
“They enjoyed it,” Rush said, adding she thought special events such as the breakfast encourages the young students to enjoy school.
Anna Grier Scott, a first grader, was enjoying breakfast with her grandmother, Sheila Scott, as well as celebrating her seventh birthday.
Scott said her granddaughter was “beyond overjoyed” that they were getting to eat breakfast together at school, while she relished in the chance of spending time with Anna Grier, especially since it was her birthday.
Echoing all of the other grandparents there, Scott said, “She is the joy of my life.”
