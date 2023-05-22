Incumbent Republican Rep. Stephen Horne has announced he is seeking another term representing the residents of Mississippi House District 81.
In his announcement, Horne said his record as a principled conservative stands for itself.
“In my years as your representative, I have never catered to lobbyists or special interest groups. Your voice in Jackson is not for sale,” he said. “I’ve always stood my ground and never compromised the void of the hard-working people of District 81.”
Horne said he is proud of his vote in favor of House Bill 1510 during the 2019 legislative session. That bill prompted the lawsuit Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that lead to the overturn of Roe v. Wade, and the legal right to abortion, in 2022.
Born and raised in the district he now represents, Horne said he supports pro-life policies, the second amendment, cutting taxes and enabling freedom and liberty. The answer, he said, is “better government, not more government.”
Horne said he wants to thank the residents of District 81 for their support in the past, and he looks forward to representing them in the future.
