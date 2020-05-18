Honoring the Class of 2020 at Northeast Lauderdale

Northeast Lauderdale High School seniors were honored with a parade Monday night.
The parade was the first of several honoring the class of 2020 after their senior year was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clarkdale’s parade is planned for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, while West Lauderdale’s is scheduled for 7 p.m. on May 27. Southeast is planning its parade for May 28 and Meridian High will host its parade at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19.
