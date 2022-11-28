Holiday season kicks off with KCS Holiday Express

Parents and families came out Union Station on Monday as the Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train arrived to kick off the holiday season.
The Holiday Express, which is decorated with festive displays, brings Santa Claus and his elves to visit children at more than 20 stops across eight states. In addition to bringing Christmas joy, the train’s journey also serves to raise funds for The Salvation Army and its mission of serving others.
This year’s visit was the first since the Coronavirus pandemic cancelled visits in 2020 and 2021, and both KCS and families were eager to see the train rolling once more.
“KCS is thrilled that we can once again run the Holiday Express train and stop in communities along our rail network,” said KCS President and CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer in a news release announcing the train’s schedule. “We are grateful to the many donors who continued to support the virtual Holiday Express program over the last two years, and look forward to another successful fundraising campaign to help The Salvation Army help people who need it most during the holiday season.”
Ava Wilson, who was visiting the Holiday Express with her family, said she had previously seen the train once before when her nephew, who is now 12, was young but did not get a chance to go through the cars.
Now, Wilson said she wanted her own children, Riley and Shelby Wilson, to see the train as well.
“I just want my kids to be able to experience it,” she said.
Wilson said watching the model trains running through the cars was one of her favorite displays.
The Holiday Express took to the tracks for the first time in 2001 after volunteers transformed the retired six-car freight train into a winter wonderland. Since then, the train has raised more than $2.6 million to help families in need.
The KCS Holiday Express will next stop in Mansfield, LA on Tuesday and DeQuincy, LA on Wednesday before heading to Texas.
Stops are also planned this year in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Illinois.
