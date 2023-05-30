The pool at Highland Park is officially open for the summer. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 1-5 p.m. Admission is $3 for the pool only, $3 for the splash pad only and $5 for both the pool and splash pad.
Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams said the city has hired seven lifeguards to supervise the safety and rescue of swimmers.
Pool facilities at Velma Young Park are set to open in July, with an exact date to be announced later, Adams said.
For more information, call 601-693-1802.
