Laura Hester has been named interim director of the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Center as the board of directors searches for a new executive director of the state-of-the-art museum.
Previous executive director, Mark Tullos, had helmed the arts and entertainment center, more commonly known as The MAX, since before the facility opened in spring 2018. He announced at the first of the month that he was departing to return to his hometown of Baton Rouge, La., to assume the role of executive director of the LSU Museum of Art.
A graduate of Louisiana State University, Tullos’ first official day at LSU’s museum is Monday.
The MAX Board of Directors Chair Eddie Kelly said Hester, who currently serves as director of communications and programs, has been appointed interim director while the board searches for a new executive director.
He said the board will commission a five-person search committee made up of board members and community leaders to carry out the job of looking for a new executive director. The board may elect to use an outside search firm to assist the committee in finding candidates, he said.
“We don’t plan to rush the process,” Kelly said, “but we want to complete the search as quickly as possible.”
Kelly applauded the job Tullos did as executive director and said he will be greatly missed.
“He has done a wonderful job. He has helped to establish The MAX and Meridian as a destination place,” Kelly said.
Tullos was instrumental in working with philanthropic organizations, government leaders and local business people to help The MAX succeed, he said. “He has been just a really good face for the organization. He is leaving big shoes to fill.”
Kelly believes there will be a number of good candidates considered for the executive director position. He said the search committee hopes the list of prospective candidates can be narrowed down by the end of summer so interviews with the board can take place. Once the interviews are completed, the board will meet to vote on a final candidate.
