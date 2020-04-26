Health department reports 11 new COVID-19 cases in Lauderdale County; statewide total rises to 5,911
By Bill Graham
The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County, for a total of 295, the second highest number of cases in the state.
Sixty-eight of the cases are in long-term care facilities, records show.
A total of 19 people from Lauderdale County have died from the virus, more than any other county, according to the health department.
The agency confirmed 193 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, for a total of 5,911, and six additional deaths, for a total of 227 statewide.
Under an order by the city of Meridian going into effect at 8 a.m. Monday, all employees of essential and nonessential businesses that are open to maintain minimal operations must wear a mask when in the same space as employees or the public.
Retail stores are required to follow CDC guidelines including wearing facemasks (employees and customers), social distancing of six feet or more and handwashing protocol. The city's 9 p.m. to 6 a.m curfew has been extended to May 15.
