Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.