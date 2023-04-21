With classes ranging from rocket blasting to slime making to lamb feeding, Meridian Community College’s College 4 Kids will again bring kids from ages 6-12 to campus to learn, have fun and make memories.
Tagged the summer experience of 2023, College 4 Kids is set for two weeks, June 5-9 and June 12-16, at MCC.
Online registration begins Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m.; the registration deadline is May 24.
“Our program is designed to provide a fun and educational experience in a safe and supportive environment,” said Brandon Dewease, MCC associate dean of student engagement. “We encourage families to register now before classes fill up and secure their child’s spot in this summer’s College 4 Kids.”
Classes include All About Animals; Art Made Easely; Basketball; Cake Decorating; Fairies, Flora and Fauna; Cheer; Cooking for Fun; Crack the Code; Drama Kids!; Games – Unplugged; Gaming; Hair, Nails, and More; Jewelry Just for Fun; Jr. Firefighter Academy; Lego Mania; Mosaics; Music Mania – Percussions & Strings; Nursing 101; Oh, Gross! Slime Time; Painting with the Masters; Pinterest Palooza; Puppets with a Purpose; Playing with Clay; Science Frenzy; Spa-La-La; Sports Jamboree; Stir Crazy; Tennis; Wacky Sports-Splish Splash; and Zoom: Rocket Science.
Classes are $75 each.
To register, go to meridiancc.edu/college4kids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.