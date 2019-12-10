Hand grenade found at antique shop in Meridian

Emergency personnel responded to a report of a hand grenade at an antiques shop in Meridian on Tuesday.
The grenade was found in a box at the Antique Mall on Roebuck Drive in Meridian, according to Odie Barrett, the director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency.
Police officers and firefighters blocked off the area near the shop as a precaution. Barrett said bomb technicians were being brought in from Jackson.
Daniel Mabry, a training officer for the city of Meridian, said the object may have been a training grenade, according to the bomb squad, but the situation was still being taken seriously.
"It could be nothing to it, but it could be something to it, we don't want anybody hurt," Mabry said.
-Thomas King contributed reporting
