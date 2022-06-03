Meridian residents in need of fresh fruits and vegetables will be able to pick some up free of charge Friday as the Greater Meridian Health Clinic holds a Farm-to-Table fresh produce give away.
Beginning at 10 a.m. residents participating in the CHIPS or Molina Heatlhcare of Mississippi programs will be able to pick up a bag of fresh produce at the clinic’s Meridian location, 2701 Davis St.
At noon, the program will be opened to all residents. Produce will be given out on a first come, first serve basis until 2 p.m.
Additional giveaways are scheduled for Molina Healthcare locations in Gulfport, Ocean Springs, Jackson and Hernando.
