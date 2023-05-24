Meridian native Charles Graham has announced his candidacy for Justice Court Judge District 1 in the upcoming election.
A former constable for District 1 — from 1996 to 2000 — and now CEO of a business that also interacts with the justice court, Graham said his experience puts him ahead of his opponents.
“You will not find a more qualified candidate for this district than myself, and, when elected, I will uphold the U.S. and Mississippi Constitution for this great Constitutional Republic and make sure that every side has a voice,” he said in a news release.
Graham holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of West Alabama, is a computer programmer and currently attends a hybrid program toward earning his law degree. The hybrid format, he said, allows him to attend to his studies without interfering with work or future judicial duties.
Justice court judges need to have the knowledge and understanding to not only know the law but also know how it should be applied in a fair manner, he said.
