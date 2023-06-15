Governor Tate Reeves’ office on Tuesday announced he had appointed Amanda Trawick Rainey to serve as Chancery Court judge for the 12th Chancery Court District, which includes Clarke and Lauderdale counties.
Rainey is an accomplished attorney with more than 23 years of experience in Chancery Court matters including guardianship, adoptions, real estate, probate matters and more. She graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Law in 1999 and the University of Alabama School of Law with a Master of Law in Taxation in 2005 and is currently a partner at Witherspoon & Compton LLC in Meridian.
“Amanda will do an excellent job as judge and I was proud to appoint her,” Reeves said. “Her extensive legal background makes her a good fit for this position. I have no doubt that she will do great work on behalf of Mississippians.”
Rainey will take the seat of Judge Larry Primeaux who retired March 31 after more than 16 years on the bench.
“I am very honored and grateful to be appointed to this position,” Rainey said. “I promise to the residents of Lauderdale and Clarke County, Mississippi, that I will do the best job possible by always being fair, honest and respectful.”
Rainey’s first day will be June 19. A special election is expected to be held in November 2024 for voters to choose a permanent replacement who will fill out the remainder of the 4-year term.
