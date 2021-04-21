After working 30 years in health care, Alice Booth decided to spend her retirement as a foster grandparent.
But she will miss reading to local school children when she retires from the volunteer program.
“It’s very fulfilling when you work with some of them and they see you somewhere else,” she said. "They will run up to hug you and you get to see how they excel in some of their classes.”
For five years, Booth has been reading to kids at Crestwood Elementary School. She took on the task after her children encouraged her to stay busy when she retired.
“My children just didn’t want me to stay at a home after I retired,” she said. “This was something I'd heard about and that’s why I decided to try it out for a while. I enjoy it.”
Booth was one of several foster grandparents recognized during a program at the Multi-County Community Service Agency in Meridian on Tuesday. The event also honored those who are retiring.
The Lauderdale County Foster Grandparent was established in 1972 to provide volunteer opportunities for people age 55 and older. The volunteers serve as tutors and mentors in schools and other settings in Lauderdale, Clarke, Jasper and Kemper counties.
Alma Heidenburg is ready to take a step back after being part of the program for nearly a decade.
“I've been with the foster grandparent program for the last eight years and I've enjoyed it,” she said.
Annie Little, who has been volunteering with the program since 2011, joined after hearing about it from her friends.
“It was just something to do to keep myself active,” she said.
Like Booth, she will miss seeing the kids when she retires as a foster grandparent.
“I will miss going out every day and being with the children,” she said.
