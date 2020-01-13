Girl Scout cookie campaign underway around Meridian

Readers poll: Cookies vs. popcorn
Which do you like better, Girl Scouts’ cookies or Boy Scouts’ popcorn?
Fans of Girl Scout cookies are rejoicing as the annual fundraising campaign is underway around East Mississippi, with local Girl Scouts kicking off the drive Monday night at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Meridian. This year, a new offering called lemon-ups joins the trefoils, do-si-dos, samoas, tagalongs, thin mints and others. Proceeds from the entrepreneurship program help fund various Girl Scouts activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.