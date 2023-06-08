Geyser Falls opens new splash pad

Visitors to Geyser Falls Water Theme Park will have a new way to cool off and have fun as the park on Wednesday cut the ribbon on its new Lil Squirts Splash Pad.
The $890,000 splash pad features custom tribal-inspired designs including 8-point stars, which represent the eight Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians communities.
Lil Squirts is open now and accessible for all children to enjoy.
For more information about the splash pad or other attractions visit geyserfalls.com
