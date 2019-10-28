As colorful confetti flew overhead, children helped community leaders and supporters break ground Monday for the Mississippi Children's Museum-Meridian.
State, county and city officials joined donors and other guests at the celebration on the construction site off 22nd Avenue.
A cluster of balloons and kid-sized shovels provided a contrast to the eight acres of muddy land where construction crews have been working on plumbing and concrete work for the 25,000-square-foot state of the art facility.
“It seems a little bit like a dream,” said Executive Director Elizabeth Wilson, who helped create the vision for the satellite campus.
Susan Garrard, the president and CEO of the Mississippi Children's Museum in Jackson, credited Wilson and two other community volunteers for their dedication to the project.
“Around five years ago, three young women came and visited me at the Mississippi Children’s Museum: Kimberly Denison, Kim Bowers, and Liz Wilson,” Garrard said. “Their determination and enthusiasm to have a top children’s museum in their community was very contagious and I obviously got the bug.”
Mayor Percy Bland said the project will impact Mississippi children for decades to come.
“This Children’s Museum is going to totally transform Meridian and the opportunities that we have for children, not just in this area, but across the entire state and region,” he said.
The museum and Lauderdale County's plan to build a new courthouse at the site of the old Village Fair Mall will help with blight on the street, said Supervisor Joe Norwood, who represents District 4.
“This has been a dark spot in the city for a long time,” he said. “Give us a few years and 22nd Avenue will be a very beautiful area to get off the interstate and come into our downtown.”
Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves called the project “another piece of the puzzle to seeing continued capital investment in downtown Meridian.”
The event began with a flyover performed by the Meridian L-17 Formation Team and concluded with the ceremonial shoveling of dirt, which was led by a drumroll from the Meridian High School Wildcat Band.
Early site work for the museum began in September and a team has completed the design phase for 9,500 square feet of exhibits, which aim to spark imagination and encourage healthy habits, according to Wilson.
Wilson thanked the more than 400 donors on the project and recognized the people and organizations who have pledged more than $50,000.
“We still need the support of the community to help us cross the finish line,” she said, following the groundbreaking.
Wilson estimated the project would still need about $500,000.
The museum is expected to open in early 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.