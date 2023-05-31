A multi-vehicle wreck about 10 a.m. Wednesday morning near the Interstate 20/59 split in western Lauderdale County resulted in at least four dead.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore said the wreck involved three 18-wheelers and an unidentified passenger car.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Moore said first responders were still working to understand exactly what had happened. Efforts were also underway to identify the deceased so that their families could be notified.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates as they become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.