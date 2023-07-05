A former Meridian police officer has been found not guilty of embezzlement and theft after a three-week trial in the U.S. Southern District Court of Mississippi.
Sgt. Dareall Thompson was one of four police officers indicted in November 2019 for allegedly embezzling or using city funds for personal use. Also indicted were Capt. James Arrington, Tenesia Evans and Erica Harmon.
In a news release announcing his exoneration, Thompson said he now looked forward to picking up where he left off.
“This ordeal has been the hardest thing that my family and I have ever gone through, and today I will start by trying to pick up the pieces of what is left,” he said. “I want to thank my wife and children for supporting me, my friends for standing by me, and my attorney Joe Hollomon for presenting the facts and fighting on my behalf. I know I cannot get back the years that have been taken from me, but I look forward to picking up where I left off, beginning with getting my life back, and finishing my time working for the people of our community. Today is a new day, and I will move forward.”
