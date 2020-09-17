Ten months after he was accused of preparing fraudulent time sheets, the former director of Meridian's parks and recreation department has been cleared of those charges.
Kelvin McGruder Sr., was named in an indictment filed Nov. 14, 2019 in Lauderdale County Circuit Court.
The indictment stated: "Kelvin Bernard McGruder, Sr. in Lauderdale County, Mississippi, between the dates of December 1, 2016 through April 30, 2018, did, with intent to defraud the City of Meridian, knowingly and willingly, made false, fraudulent statements or representations, knowing the same to be false and fraudulent, in that he did prepare fraudulent timesheets on behalf of Kelvin Bernard McGruder, Jr., to the City of Meridian and based upon said false and fraudulent statements or representations, Kelvin Bernard McGruder, Sr. did receive monetary compensation in the sum of Three Hundred Twenty Nine Dollars and Forty Three Cents ($329.43), in violation of Section 97-7-10 of the Mississippi Code of 1972, Annotated and contrary to the form of the statute in such cases made and provided and against the peace and dignity of the State of Mississippi."
Following an investigation by the state auditor’s office, McGruder was charged with making fraudulent statements, a felony.
In a Sept. 11 Order of Nolle Prosequi signed by Circuit Court Judge Robert “Bo” Bailey, The Office of the District Attorney for the 10th Judicial District said “there is insufficient proof to convince a trial jury, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the defendant is guilty.”
“A trial of this case would not be an efficient use of the Court’s time,” the order states.
The ruling “was the only resolution that could come from the facts,” McGruder’s attorney, Joseph Denson, said Thursday afternoon.
“The indictment should’ve never been presented to a grand jury,” he said.
“We knew the information being presented wasn’t the true information,” McGruder said. “It took awhile, but last Friday was a great day for us.”
“We’re glad things worked out for him in this case, and that he can move on with his life,” said City of Meridian Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Kelly.
Civil case against the city
McGruder was terminated from the city in July 2018 for being in contact with a city council member during his suspension.
In September 2018, McGruder filed a civil complaint in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, accusing the city of retaliation and discrimination.
According to the complaint, McGruder said the city retaliated against him after he reported that other employees had violated city policies or abused flex/ comp time.
That case hasn't been resolved, according to the latest court filing.
