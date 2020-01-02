Flooding likely as rain continues in East Mississippi

The National Weather Service in Jackson is warning residents about severe weather in East Mississippi today and tomorrow.
Strong gusty winds with showers will be possible through southern and eastern Mississippi, with a chance of 3 to 5 inches of rain. Areas of flash flooding are likely, with some road closures possible.
The chance for heavy rain and flooding will increase, with areas of flash flooding and minor to moderate river flooding likely through central Louisiana, and a corridor from southwest Mississippi to northeast Mississippi.
