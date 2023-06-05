Feeling in the mood for barbecue this weekend, then check out the Fleet Reserve Association Branch 264’s seventh annual barbecue plate fundraiser this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at their Homeport.
The association’s barbecue plate fundraiser is one of the veterans group’s main fundraisers each year.
“We do two fundraisers a year,” said Fleet Reserve Association member Ricky Nelson. “We also have a chili cook-off in the fall.”
The Fleet Reserve Association raises money each year to fund scholarships for a youth essay contest, donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, and a luncheon for participants in the city’s annual Veterans Day parade.
The organization also hosts a large gathering at Thanksgiving, called Feed the Troops, to provide a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for students who have to remain at Naval Air Station Meridian over the holiday.
“For the students who do not go home for the holiday, we give them a home cooked meal,” Nelson said.
The barbecue plate fundraiser will run from 10 a.m. until 4 .m. at the Fleet Reserve Association 264 Homeport, located at 8874 state Highway 39 North.
Attendees have a choice of a chicken or pulled pork plates. The cost of a plate is $10 for a meat, two sides and a roll or $12 for a plate with three sides.
For more information on the fundraiser, visit the association’s Facebook page at The Fleet-Homeport.
