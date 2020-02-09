The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch across portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.
Flooding is expected between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Lauderdale County is in the watch area along with Neshoba, Kemper and Newton counties.
Total rainfall amounts of 3 to 8 inches are expected with locally higher amounts possible, according to the Weather Service.
Areas of flash flooding are likely, according to the Weather Service, and numerous roads may be flooded and possibly closed. Structures will be threatened with inundation. Moderate river flooding is also possible.
Rainfall is expected to begin Monday morning, with the heaviest amounts falling between noon and 11 p.m.
