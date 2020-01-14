The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a flash flood watch for Lauderdale County and nearby counties until midnight Wednesday.
The watch area includes Kemper, Lauderdale, Neshoba and Newton counties.
Storm total rainfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches are expected with locally higher amounts possible through Tuesday evening, according to the Weather Service.
Areas of flash flooding are likely and some roads may be flooded or possibly closed.
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding, according to the Weather Service.
