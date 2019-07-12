Flash flood watch in East Mississippi starts Saturday morning

Several counties in East Mississippi will be under a flash flood watch from 7 a.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Monday.
The counties include Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Leake, Neshoba and Newton, according to the National Weather Service.
Flash flooding is likely to begin Saturday and continue through Sunday night as Tropical Storm Barry moves north through the region. Widespread rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches are expected, with southern parts of the forecast area expected to see 7 to 12 inches with isolated higher amounts of 15 or more inches possible.
Drivers are urged to remain cautious of flooded roadways and do not cross barriers or cones placed by city or county road crews.
