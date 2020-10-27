Flash flood watch for Lauderdale, Clarke counties

Due to weather associated with Hurricane Zeta, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the counties of Lauderdale, Clarke, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Covington, Forrest, Jones and Lamar.

The watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Two to four inches of rainfall is expected with isolated amounts up to six inches possible.