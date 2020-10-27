Flash flood watch for Lauderdale, Clarke counties

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Residents of the storm-pummeled Gulf Coast steeled themselves for yet ano…
Due to weather associated with Hurricane Zeta, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the counties of Lauderdale, Clarke, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Covington, Forrest, Jones and Lamar.
The watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.
A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Two to four inches of rainfall is expected with isolated amounts up to six inches possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.