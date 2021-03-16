Most Mississippi residents, including those in East Mississippi, could see severe weather on Wednesday.
The area is under a flash flood watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday for Clarke, Jasper, Lauderdale and Newton counties. A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding, which could cause roads to be flooded or closed.
On Wednesday, residents can expect isolated thunderstorms, possible tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 mph, golf-ball sized hail and potential flooding.
After Wednesday’s storm, a cold front is expected to move into the area, meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Jackson said during a weather update on Tuesday.
Temperatures for Thursday through Sunday are expected to be in the 60s during the day and in the low 40s at night.
