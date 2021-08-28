The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a flash flood watch for portions of Mississippi, including the counties of Clarke, Kemper, Lauderdale, Neshoba and Newton from Monday morning through Tuesday morning.

The NWS said heavy rainfall associated with Hurricane Ida will likely bring intense rainfall rates that could lead to flash flooding. Total rainfall of four to eight inches is expected with heavier amounts possible.

Hurricane Ida strengthens to a Category 2 storm as it approaches Louisiana; expected to get stronger NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida strengthens to a Category 2 storm as it approaches Louisian…

Areas of flash flooding could result in road closures and may threaten some structures, the NWS said.