The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a flash flood watch for portions of Mississippi, including the counties of Clarke, Kemper, Lauderdale, Neshoba and Newton from Monday morning through Tuesday morning.
The NWS said heavy rainfall associated with Hurricane Ida will likely bring intense rainfall rates that could lead to flash flooding. Total rainfall of four to eight inches is expected with heavier amounts possible.
Areas of flash flooding could result in road closures and may threaten some structures, the NWS said.
Mississippi Power has secured more than 1,000 additional linemen, vegetation management and support personnel to join its employee-led storm team. More than 300 resources are coming from Georgia Power, the company said.
CLOSURES
The East Central Community College campus and all offices will be closed Monday, August 30. Classes will meet virtually. All events and activities are postponed. Students and employees should monitor Warrior Alert and email for additional updates, if necessary.The Meet the Warriors preseason pep rally scheduled for Monday has been rescheduled for Monday, September 13, at 7 p.m.This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
