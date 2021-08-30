The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued flash flood warnings for Clarke County and Lauderdale County until 8 p.m. Monday.
Locations that could experience flash flooding include Lauderdale, Meridian, Quitman, Meridian Station, Marion, Stonewall, Sable, Zero, Middleton, Savoy, Increase, Sykes, Snell, Nellieburg, Meehan, Alamucha, Toomsuba, De Soto, Suqualena and Crandall. This includes the following streams and drainages... Hurricane Creek, Little Double Creek, Fivemile Creek, Alamuchee Creek, Gays Branch, Chinquapin Creek, Rocky Creek, Little Bogue Homo, Toomsuba Creek, Chickasawhay River, Goodwater Creek, Tallahatta Creek, Possum Creek, Bean Creek, Twistwood Creek, Fallen Creek, Brush Creek, Algood Creek, Lost Horse Creek, Tedder Branch, Cane Creek, Cedar Creek, Brandon Branch, Mingo Creek, Baker Creek, Bostic Branch, Riley Mill Creek, Motts Creek, Tompeat Creek, Double Creek, Big Reed Creek, Brothers Branch, Little Alamuchee Creek, Garland Creek, Peach Tree Creek, Wright Creek, Flower, Bogue, Twitley Branch, Prairie Branch, Gordon Creek, Hanging Moss Creek, Long Branch, Homo, Bogue, Graham Mill Creek, Luke Fluffer Creek, Archusa Creek, Chunky River, Chicwillasaw Creek, Johnnie Branch, Buckatunna Creek, Dry Creek, Shots Creek, Mayatte Creek, Salem Creek, Loper Creek, Shubuta Creek, Irby Mill Creek, Bolingchessa Creek, Bailey Branch, Ponta Creek, Bales Creek, Long Creek, Sowashee Creek, Curtis Branch, Hollicar Creek, Castaffa Creek, Cokers Branch, Moore Mill Creek, Okatibbee Creek, Rolling Creek and Souenlovie Creek.
