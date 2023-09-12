First responders and community members gathered at the parking garage in downtown Meridian on Monday to take part in the fifth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. The event is held each year on the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks and serves as a reminder of those who died.
Participants climbed up and down the parking garage stairs 19 times to reach the equivalent of 110 floors. The distance matches the height of the World Trade Towers and serves as a tribute of the 343 firefighters and paramedics who died responding to the attacks.
Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun, who participated in the climb, said many of those who took on Monday’s challenge were not yet born when the World Trade Towers fell. They were not around to witness the nationwide unity that resulted from the attacks, he said.
“One thing I take away from 9/11 ultimately was that it was a time when we came together as America,” he said. “It didn’t matter where you from. It didn’t matter what you did. What mattered was you were an American, and when it got tough, we got tough together.”
With the nation divided over hot button issues such as politics, social justice initiatives and more, Calhoun said the lessons of 9/11, the putting aside of differences to come together as a nation, need to be remembered.
In addition to its role as a memorial, the annual stair climb also serves as a fund raiser for the First Responders Benevolence Fund. The fund is used to help firefighters, police officers or others in times of need.
Prior to the climb, Meridian firefighters shared a letter from a fellow firefighter who benefited from the fund after suffering severe burns to his hands and wrists responding to a call in November 2022. The firefighter spent a week at the University of Alabama Medical Center in Birmingham, receiving skin grafts and another two months working to regain use of his hands.
Throughout the healing process, the benevolence fund helped cover some of the medical and living expenses that added up over the several months the firefighter was unable to work.
“Without organizations like this, we would have really struggled during this time,” the firefighter wrote. “This was a true blessing, and we appreciate all that the association does for firefighters and other first responders during a time of crisis.”
