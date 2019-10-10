Nine fire departments from Lauderdale County and the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency will hold a live burn propane fire training Thursday night, interim LEMA director Odie Barrett said.
The training, conducted by the Mississippi State Fire Academy, will take place on the south side of the old Village Fair Mall site.
Anyone in the area may see a large fireball, as high as 100 feet, Barrett said.
The training will help firefighters better respond to fires where propane tanks are present, he said.
The training is expected to last approximately three hours.
